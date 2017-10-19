The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Team said a Morinville man had been arrested and charged, after he allegedly used social media to trade child pornography, and was reportedly involved in child luring.

Officers with the ICE Unit said Jeffrey Paul Veenbaas, 54, was arrested Tuesday, October 17. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography, making child pornography and luring a child.

It’s alleged the accused impersonated young teens online, and tried to coerce underage victims into sending sexual photos and videos. Investigators said it’s not believed he had physical contact with his targets, but ICE is still investigating.

Investigators said Veenbaas is not employed in a position of trust or authority.

“Our investigators seized a number of computers and electronic devices from the suspect’s home, which at first glance yielded some pretty disturbing material and online chats. We are actively trying to identify victims,” ICE Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp said in a statement.

The investigation into Veenbaas’ activities started after ICE received a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children – the information was on a suspect in Alberta who was uploading child pornography through social media.