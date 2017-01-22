Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Nearly 100 collisions in Edmonton Saturday: EPS
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 3:07PM MST
Edmonton police received nearly 100 reports of collisions Saturday, as drivers dealt with a dense fog and low visibility.
There were 71 property collisions, 19 hit-and-runs and six collisions where people were injured.
