

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Alberta Hates Crime Committee launched a website to document hate-related incidents in the province.

The committee looks to hear from those who experience hate motivated by race, gender, or sexual orientation that might not be covered under hate crimes.

“A hate incident may be something that doesn’t quite meet the threshold; it might not meet the elements of a criminal offense or something for which criminal charges could be laid.” Sgt. Marco Lou, RCMP Community Policing Branch said.

The website maps out where the incident happened and allows people to see basic information about the type of incident reported.

While some think shining a light on the issue will open people’s eyes, “I’m disgusted at how today’s world is still like that,” Maria Pillainayagam said. “Especially with what’s going on in the stats, I think it’s brought out that hate even more that people think they can talk about it now.” Others think that it’ll escalate the problem.

“I think that you know it’s just like adding fuel to the fire,” Jeff Krushelnicki counters.

The Hate Crimes Committee hopes the website will provide valuable information to help end hate crimes in Alberta.

With files from Amanda Anderson

