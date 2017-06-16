Edmonton police said Friday that one man had been charged in connection to a stabbing early Thursday morning that left one dead.

Police were called to an apartment in the area of 72 Street and 144 Avenue at about 4 a.m. Thursday, when officers arrived they found two injured males – both were taken to hospital.

One male, later identified as Clinton John Bluecloud, 29, succumbed to his injuries. The other, a 40-year-old male, remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy was carried out Thursday, and the Medical Examiner determined Bluecloud died as a result of a stab wound, and his death was homicide.

On Friday, police said Michael Barber, 48, had been charged with second degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigators are also asking witnesses to come forward, saying it’s believed several people were at the suite before police arrived.

Anyone with details that can help police in their investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.