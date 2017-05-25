The federal government announced Thursday that Edmonton’s TELUS World of Science would receive millions of dollars to help pay for an ambitious project.

Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and MP Randy Boissonault made the announcement at the TELUS World of Science Thursday - $3.35 million towards the Edmonton Space and Science Foundation.

Officials said the funding will go towards the Aurora Project, a $40 million expansion and “reimagining” of the facility.

“This funding will support renovation of the Margaret Zeidler Star Theatre Planetarium and the Space Gallery,” President and CEO Alan Nursall said in a statement. “We are thankful that the Government of Canada values the contribution science and technology offer to the community.”

The founds announced Thursday come from the Canada Cultural Spaces fund, after the City of Edmonton put $12 million to get the project started in 2015.