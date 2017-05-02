Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating woman’s murder in Smith, Alta
Chantelle Hole is seen in two undated photos posted on Facebook.
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 5:14PM MDT
Police in northern Alberta are investigating the death of a woman Saturday in Smith, Alberta, and they’re asking for the public’s help in gathering details on what happened.
Police said at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with Slave Lake RCMP were called to a rural home near Smith, Alberta, after an individual reported finding a deceased woman inside.
Smith is located about 214 kilometres north of Edmonton, and about 73 kilometres east of Slave Lake.
When police arrived, they found the woman inside, and were able to identify her as Chantelle Hole, 25. RCMP said Hole lived in that house.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the file, with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and Slave Lake RCMP.
RCMP said an autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Hole’s death was a homicide.
Investigators said this homicide was not believed to be random, and are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in or around Smith on Saturday, April 29, to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
