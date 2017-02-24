An Edmonton woman has turned to social media to help track down a litter of nine tiny puppies that she said were stolen from her garage in Mill Woods Thursday night.

“She knows they’re gone,” Lisa Morrey said, talking about her dog Missy, who is missing her litter of puppies.

Morrey said she kept the unexpected litter of puppies in her heated and locked garage.

“I kinda regret moving them outside, I wish I kept them inside now,” Morrey said.

On Thursday night, the litter disappeared – Morrey said she was monitoring them with a video baby monitor, when she said they were taken.

“At 8:20 [p.m.] they were in there,” Morrey said. “And when I looked at 9:10 [p.m.] it looked empty like this.”

She went out to the garage to see they were gone.

“It wasn’t moved at all, it was like somebody just reached in and ran,” Morrey said. “I couldn’t breathe, [I was] just hyperventilating.”

Morrey called police, and Southeast Division officers who responded pointed to signs of a break in at the top of the garage door.

“From the outside they put a crowbar up through here,” Morrey said, pointing to the top of the garage door. “And jammed it up and unlocked this, so they could get it off the track and then just pull it up.”

It isn’t clear to Morrey who would take the dogs, or knew they were there – she had only told close friends and family about the litter.

She’s pleading with whoever took the litter to turn them in as soon as possible.

“They should really be with their mom.”

Police are investigating.

With files from Dan Grummett