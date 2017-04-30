An Edmonton man suffered only minor injuries after a truck crashed through his bedroom in west Edmonton Sunday morning while he slept.

Edmonton police said a 25-year-old driver crashed a truck through a house in the area of 102 Avenue and 163 Street at approximately 7:47 a.m.

"The passenger tire was right at the edge of my bed," Kyle Roach said. "If I was any closer to the wall and I think about the position in my bed now, it could have run me over and I could've been pinned underneat the tire."

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS are investigating the cause of the collision.