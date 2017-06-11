Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
STARS rescues campers stranded on island by Smoky River
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017
RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance rescued two people stranded on a small island by Smoky River due to rising water levels.
Grande Prairie RCMP were called to evacuate campers in the MacLeod Flats area at approximately 12:06 p.m.
“When they got there, they noticed several camping trailers, it was about seven, that were already wheel high,” Cpl. Shawn Graham told CTV News.
Police said all campers were accounted for.
During the evacuation, a witness told police that two people were stranded on a nearby island formed by the rising river.
RCMP contacted STARS, and they rescued the two campers successfully.
STARS rescued two campers stranded on an island formed by rising waters in the Smoky River near Grande Prairie on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Photo: William Vavrek.
