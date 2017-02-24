A day after Alberta Health Services said officials were investigating up to four potential cases of mumps in Edmonton, officials at the University of Alberta said four cases had been confirmed on one of their campuses.

On Friday, U of A officials announced four cases of mumps had been confirmed on their north campus.

The news came a day after AHS confirmed health officials were investigating up to four possible cases.

U of A officials said AHS recommended taking steps to protect themselves, including checking their immunization status by contacting public health officials in their home town if they’re unsure.

AHS said a number of cases have been identified in the Medicine Hat and Lethbridge areas. The Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL said about half a dozen players and a coach have confirmed cases of mumps.

The confirmation comes as health authorities in other parts of the country deal with a number of cases – in Toronto, officials have seen a surge, with 14 cases linked to bars in the city’s downtown core.

In Vancouver, the Canucks said at least one player has the mumps, and others are showing symptoms.

Other potential cases are being investigated in Nova Scotia.

The illness is a viral infection, and it can be spread easily in crowded environments. It is preventable by vaccine which is usually administered to patients at 12 months, and again between the ages of 4 and 6.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, aches and swollen facial glands – anyone concerned they may have it is asked to call Health Link at 811.