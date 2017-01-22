Valleyview RCMP are looking to speak with the driver of a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 43 on December 27, 2016.

A man and a woman were walking westbound on Highway 43 at approximately 1:00 a.m. when a large truck hit the 28-year-old man, RCMP said. The man was declared dead on scene.

RCMP said the truck sustained damage to the front passenger side, and after analyzing the pieces found, police identified the truck as a 2004 Volvo semi-truck VHD or VNL.

Mounties are looking to speak with the driver of the truck, and said it is possible that the person was unaware of the hit-and-run until he or she noticed the damage to the vehicle.

The Valleyview RCMP detachment is also asking company owner and managers to check their trucks for damage. They are asked to contact RCMP if they believe their vehicle was involved in this collision.

Anyone with information about this traffic fatality is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345. To remain anonymous, contact 1-800-222-8477.

Valleyview is approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.