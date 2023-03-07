1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.
The boost in funding was allocated in Budget 2023, released one week ago.
In total, the provincial government will spend $42 million in 2023-24 on Apprenticeship Learning Grants.
Government ministers touted the dollars as an important investment into both Alberta's post-secondary system and workforce.
Kaycee Madu, minister of skilled trades and professions, told CTV News Edmonton there is a shortage of skilled workers not only in Alberta, but beyond, in the automotive, commercial transport and technology sectors.
"Our economy is growing. Alberta is leading the nation in economic growth and we want to make sure that the skilled workers we need are going to be there to help," Madu said.
"We want to make sure that those skills are going to be there for the employers."
"Apprenticeship education is an important part of our post-secondary system. Making sure students have access to programs, training and resources not only sets them up for success but supports and grows industries and our economy with a world-class workforce," Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of advanced education, said in a written statement.
- $23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
- Alberta government promises $125M to new MacEwan School of Business in Tuesday's budget
They are scheduled to formally announce the money at noon on Tuesday at NAIT in Edmonton.
All post-secondary schools are eligible to apply for the funding.
In 2022, Alberta's apprenticeship programs had more than 15,600 students register.
That number has nearly doubled since 2020, according to the government.
Apprenticeship opportunities are available in Alberta in 47 different trades across 11 institutions and are fully funded by provincial dollars.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Diego Romero
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and breezy
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Venue hosting Pierre Poilievre licensed to play band's music: The Tragically Hip
The Tragically Hip has responded to an online dispute over the use of its music, saying a venue that recently hosted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a music licence and did not need 'specific permissions' to play one of the band's songs.
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi
A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China and charged, Hong Kong police said Tuesday.
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Anything less than a full inquiry by Trudeau into Chinese gov't interference is an abdication of responsibility
In his latest opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that Prime Minster Justin Trudeau appointing a 'special rapporteur' to investigate election meddling by the Chinese government isn't enough -- and anything less than a full inquiry is irresponsible.
Calgary
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
-
1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
Saskatoon
-
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
-
'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man
A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Regina
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
-
Sask. and Alta. plan to challenge Ottawa's claim that single-use plastics are 'toxic substances'
The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to challenge the federal government’s decision to label single-use plastics as “toxic substances.”
-
How speeding fines are determined in Sask.
For those who wonder how a police officer decided an acceptable amount on the speeding ticket they received, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is reminding motorists that fines are pre-determined based on speed and not officer discretion.
Atlantic
-
Health care, housing and leadership top issues as P.E.I. heads toward April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King called a provincial election for April 3 on Monday night, and political experts say the top issues on the campaign trail are expected to be health care, housing and leadership.
-
N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022
Nova Scotia has failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries, 4 others arrested after Kingston shooting: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is in hospital life-threatening injuries and four others have been arrested following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Kings County Monday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario bakery says driver smashed into their storefront, then got nails done next door
A bakery in Woodbridge, Ont. says a driver crashed into their storefront on Friday morning, then allegedly proceeded to get her nails done at a salon next door.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Toronto elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
Montreal
-
Lakeshore Hospital nurses hope investigation will highlight systemic issues in Quebec health care
The nurses union at the Lakeshore Hospital hopes that the investigation into recent emergency room deaths will highlight bigger issues in the health-care network and not focus on blaming staff. Quebec's Ministry of Health launched an investigation into the deaths and appointed former Montreal centre west health and social services (CIUSSS) head Francine Dupuis to lead the investigation.
-
Transport minister cuts Europe trip short amid SAAQ crisis
Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbeault is cutting short a trip to Europe that began March 1 to return to Quebec to help resolve the customer service crisis that has rocked the province's auto insurance board (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ).
-
Quebec to test waters in plan to build two private mini-hospitals
Quebec is beginning to test the waters in its project to build two private mini-hospitals. The Ministry of Health and Social Services issued two calls for interest on Tuesday morning to hear proposals from potential partners.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
One person is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa Monday night.
-
Water heater thefts led to Orleans explosion, court documents allege
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
Cleaning up latest snowstorm to take days, city says
City crews are working to remove snowbanks left behind by this weekend's snowstorm and residents of Ottawa say help can't come soon enough.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for suspect after alleged road rage stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another driver during a fight near Kitchener intersection Monday night.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
$250,000 worth of toothpaste stolen from storage lot near Guelph, Ont.
OPP are looking for a 53-foot trailer reportedly loaded with around $250,000 worth of toothpaste.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
-
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
-
Sudbury police investigating threat against local high school
Sudbury police are investigating after several students received a message on social media Monday night describing a school shooting.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
-
Four men injured following reports of a shooting Tuesday: Winnipeg police
Police found four people suffering from "gunshot injuries" when they arrived at the 600 block of Spence Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
-
Manitoba government to table 2023 preliminary budget
For the last time before the provincial election in October, the Manitoba government will be tabling the budget Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
New provincial fund could help shave 5% off Surrey’s proposed 17.5% tax hike
Councillors in Surrey, B.C., plan to use newly allotted provincial funding to reduce the city's proposed 17.5 per cent property tax increase slated for the 2023 civic budget.
-
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner to release report into hate during COVID-19 pandemic
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is expected to release the results of her office's inquiry into hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It’s challenging': Issues persist as B.C. modernizes hospital technology
British Columbia’s two biggest health authorities are pushing ahead with the massive task of modernizing the information technology systems in their hospitals, with issues already plaguing the effort.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner to release report into hate during COVID-19 pandemic
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is expected to release the results of her office's inquiry into hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Man arrested after police find $11K in stolen items at Victoria supportive housing unit
Victoria police say they are recommending 23 charges against a man who is the prime suspect in multiple break-ins and theft investigations.
-
Colquitz River oil spill traced back to Saanich home
Saanich municipal workers are monitoring the Colquitz River after an estimated 600 litres of heating oil spilled from a residential storage tank.