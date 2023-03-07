1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government

Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.

The boost in funding was allocated in Budget 2023, released one week ago.

In total, the provincial government will spend $42 million in 2023-24 on Apprenticeship Learning Grants.

Government ministers touted the dollars as an important investment into both Alberta's post-secondary system and workforce.

Kaycee Madu, minister of skilled trades and professions, told CTV News Edmonton there is a shortage of skilled workers not only in Alberta, but beyond, in the automotive, commercial transport and technology sectors.

"Our economy is growing. Alberta is leading the nation in economic growth and we want to make sure that the skilled workers we need are going to be there to help," Madu said.

"We want to make sure that those skills are going to be there for the employers."

"Apprenticeship education is an important part of our post-secondary system. Making sure students have access to programs, training and resources not only sets them up for success but supports and grows industries and our economy with a world-class workforce," Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of advanced education, said in a written statement.

They are scheduled to formally announce the money at noon on Tuesday at NAIT in Edmonton.

All post-secondary schools are eligible to apply for the funding.

In 2022, Alberta's apprenticeship programs had more than 15,600 students register.

That number has nearly doubled since 2020, according to the government.

Apprenticeship opportunities are available in Alberta in 47 different trades across 11 institutions and are fully funded by provincial dollars.

