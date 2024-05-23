1 charged with murder, police looking for others after killing near Kingsway last week

Police say the death of a man who was found critically injured on a sidewalk is a homicide.

Clinton Quintal, 34, was found unresponsive at 102 Street and Kingsway at 1:40 a.m. on May 15.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

On May 18, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he also committed a robbery at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before the killing.

He was also charged with robbery.

An autopsy on Tuesday found Quintal died of multiple stab wounds.

Police do not believe Quintal knew his attacker.

Investigators believe there were other people involved in both the robbery and stabbing of Quintal, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.