1 charged with murder, police looking for others after killing near Kingsway last week
Police say the death of a man who was found critically injured on a sidewalk is a homicide.
Clinton Quintal, 34, was found unresponsive at 102 Street and Kingsway at 1:40 a.m. on May 15.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
On May 18, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police say he also committed a robbery at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before the killing.
He was also charged with robbery.
An autopsy on Tuesday found Quintal died of multiple stab wounds.
Police do not believe Quintal knew his attacker.
Investigators believe there were other people involved in both the robbery and stabbing of Quintal, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account – and the life-changing moment was caught on video.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
Get ready for what nearly all the experts think will be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, thanks to unprecedented ocean heat and a brewing La Nina.
U.S. senators write to Trudeau asking him to meet 2% GDP defence spending commitment
A bipartisan group of 23 U.S. senators have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging his country to live up to its commitment to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence amid concerns that key members of the NATO alliance are not pulling their weight.
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
-
Inglewood Aquatic Centre to close in December
Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta gets D- on latest poverty report card; food banks trying to keep up with demand
Alberta received a D- grade on Food Bank Canada’s annual poverty report card – a mark that did not come as a surprise for many organizations in Lethbridge.
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
Saskatoon
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. town says the health authority hasn't staffed their once-busy clinic since the pandemic
Residents of Duck Lake and Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation are renewing calls for help as their doctor’s clinic has sat empty since the pandemic.
-
Sask. company fined for incident where worker fell to their death
A Saskatchewan livestock company was fined $325,000 after pleading guilty to two workplace safety violations that lead to one serious injury and a death.
Regina
-
-
Regina mayor says renaming Dewdney Avenue could cost 'hundreds of thousands'
The cost of changing all the signage of Dewdney Avenue – should the famous Regina street be renamed one day – could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.
-
'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
Vancouver
-
-
Violent offender arrested after serious assault against partner in West Vancouver
West Vancouver police say they arrested a violent offender in the British Properties neighbourhood Wednesday, in an incident that drew a significant number of officers to the area.
-
Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event
More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event
More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.
-
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
-
Lost wallet returned after 33 years, inspiring new friendship
Nick Chowdhury will never forget the day at the pier when things did not go according to plan.
Toronto
-
-
'This team is Canada's team': Here's what you need to know about the WNBA's Toronto expansion
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has officially announced that it’s expanding north of the border with a first-ever Canadian team in Toronto.
-
Montreal
-
-
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Halifax: police
Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on a Halifax street early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
‘They need lots of love’: Manitoba organization rehoming beagles used in research labs
A Manitoba organization aimed at giving research dogs a second chance at life is searching for foster homes for pups in need.
-
Man left wondering if cabin near Cranberry Portage destroyed by fire
One man has been left with more questions than answers after a wildfire blazed near his northern Manitoba cabin.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Police charge woman, 74, in hijab-pulling incident at Israeli flag raising event
Ottawa police have laid charges in connection with a hate investigation into a hijab-pulling incident at Ottawa City Hall on May 14.
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Northern Ontario
-
Ending homelessness in Sudbury would cost $350M: report
A successful strategy to end functional homelessness in Greater Sudbury would cost $350 million, a report headed to city council concludes.
-
-
Was this the bug that stung you? Wasp sightings revive murder-hornet concerns; no detections confirmed
As temperatures rise out of a mild El Nino winter, Canada's buggy season is already upon us again, and this year, the bugs are looking especially big.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests $61M for new schools to be build in Simcoe County to address overcrowding
The Ontario government announced it would invest more than $60 million to build new schools and expand an existing one in Simcoe County, addressing the needs of growing communities.
-
Police investigation into possible body in a creek turns out to be a false alarm
Several police officers and emergency response personnel responded to reports of a possible body along the side of the road near Thornton that ended up being a false alarm.
-
Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident
Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."
-
Dundas Street office space to be turned into residential units
The City of London has announced its first office-to-residential conversion project. As part of the plan, real estate development firm, MAAS, plans to plans to convert former office space at 166 Dundas St. into rental apartment units.
-
Western engaging London Police Liaison Team to deal with encampment
Western University is taking action against what it calls "illegal activity" at a Pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus.
Windsor
-
Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.
-
Missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Lakeshore sought by police
Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.
-
Windsor-Essex leaders testify at senate committee on Ojibway bill
Several community leaders testified on the Ojibway Bill C-248 at the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources.