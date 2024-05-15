EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Man dies after being found on downtown sidewalk Wednesday morning

    Police tape can be seen near 102 Street and Kingsway where a man was found unresponsive hours before he died in hospital on May 15, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found critically injured on a sidewalk near the Royal Alexandra Hospital early Wednesday morning.

    Police said the 34-year-old man was found unresponsive on 102 Street and Kingsway NW around 1:40 a.m.

    He was taken to hospital where he died.

    His death is believed to be suspicious in nature, police said.

    An autopsy was scheduled for May 22.

    Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

