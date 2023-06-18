1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a reported shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.

At 2:39 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting, when officers arrived they found one man dead outside a home.

RCMP found two other people with injuries who were sent to hospital in stable condition.

"Although early in the investigation, RCMP believe that all victims are related to the same targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public," said police in a news release.

RCMP also confirmed that this incident is unrelated to a reported stabbing that happened in the community the same morning.

Police believe there are witnesses to this incident and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul CMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.