Man dead after reported stabbing on Saddle Lake Cree Nation: RCMP

One person has been charged after the death of a man on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.

At 2:52 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Ralph Francis Large, 23, dead outside a home.

While on scene, RCMP arrested 22-year-old Saddle Lake resident Louis Large and later charged him with second-degree-murder.

Large has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on June 22.

RCMP confirmed in a later news release that this incident is unrelated to a reported shooting that took place in the community the same morning.