1 dead in Sunday morning shooting at gas station on Sunchild First Nation

A man was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunchild First Nation gas station.

At 8:23 a.m. Sunday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP received a report of a shooting at the gas station. When they arrived, emergency crews treated a male victim but he died as a result of his injuries.

Police believe the shooting came about as the result of a conflict that escalated quickly. There's not a clear link between the victim and any potential suspects.

The RCMP have assigned extra officers to investigate and to increase its visibility in the community.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a Black Jeep Grande Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.