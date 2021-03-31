Advertisement
1 in hospital after gunshots reported in north Edmonton
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 7:23AM MDT
Police were called on March 30, 2021, around 4 p.m. to a home near 130 Avenue and 76 Street, where they found an injured man. Earlier, gunfire had been reported in the area.
EDMONTON -- A man is in critical condition in hospital after reports of gunfire in north Edmonton.
Officers on scene at 130 Avenue and 76 Street confirmed Tuesday evening an injured man was found inside a home in the area earlier that afternoon.
Despite confirming reports of gunshots, police would not describe the man's injuries.
His age was unknown.
No arrests had been made at the time.