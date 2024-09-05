Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog

Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.

Hoss Lightning-Saddleback, 15, was fatally shot by Mounties in Wetaskiwin in the early morning hours of Aug. 30.

According to ASIRT, Lightning-Saddleback made a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. stating he was being followed by a group of people who wanted to harm him.

At 12:43 a.m., an officer came across the teen in the area of 56 Street and 37A Avenue in Wetaskiwin.

In an interaction captured by the officer's in-car video system, the two spoke about the situation, and Lightning-Saddleback gave the officer a machete and a knife that he had in his possession.

"The youth provided information to the officer. The officer determined that the youth was at risk and attempted to apprehend the youth and search him as well as his backpack," ASIRT said in a Thursday release. "While initially co-operative, the youth fled before being apprehended, running a short distance away."

The officer followed the teen in his cruiser, and was joined by other officers with their in-car video systems activated.

According to ASIRT, they followed Lightning-Saddleback to a field.

"The officers approached and got out of their vehicles. At this point a confrontation occurred and two officers discharged their firearms."

"The youth was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. First aid was provided. EMS attended and transported the youth to the hospital where he died."

No further information about the confrontation has been provided.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed either interaction between Lightning-Saddleback and police to contact investigators at 780-644-1483.

Lightning-Saddleback was a member of the Samson Cree Nation in central Alberta.

Earlier this week members of the Nation called for the resignation of the RCMP officers involved in the case.

Opposition NDP legislature members Brooks Arcand-Paul and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, who are Indigenous, issued a joint statement calling for a thorough investigation and a commitment to structural police reform.

With files from The Canadian Press