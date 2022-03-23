1 person hurt in 3 vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A driver was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that caused major traffic delays on Anthony Henday Drive.

Police were called to the scene near the 100 Avenue interchange at 6:41 a.m.

The crash involved a semi-truck and two cars.

The driver of one of the cars had minor injuries and no one else was hurt, Edmonton Police Service said.

Police were still investigating at noon and one northbound lane of the Henday was still closed.