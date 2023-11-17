$100K in donations made to Edmonton's Zebra Centre after fire

The Zebra Child Protection Centre says it has received more than $100,000 in donations to replace materials destroyed in a deliberately set fire last month.

CEO Emmy Stuebing made the announcement on radio station 100-point-3 The Bear Friday morning, as she was presented with a cheque for $5,000 from The Bear's Yukon Jack and Scott McCord.

Fire crews were called to WSP Place on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street twice on Oct. 24.

A spokesperson for ProCura, which owns the building, says the top floor suffered serious water damage as a result of the fire.

The Zebra Centre operates on the seventh floor, but has storage space on the top floor.

"The community response has been truly a flood of love for us. We have been showered in donations from all across Edmonton, even outside, we received some donations from Calgary and Toronto," Stuebing said.

"When kids come to Zebra, they've been through probably the worst experience in their lives, they've been hurt. And we want to make sure they're looked after and that they feel safe and comfortable."

"We do that with what we call our soft comforts, toys, clothes, toiletries, blankets."

McCord said the money from Friday's donation was raised through The Bear Children's Fund.

"When you buy something that benefits The Bear Children's Fund like a [Halloween] Howler ticket, you're helping make this happen," he said.

"Thank you, from us, to The Bear listeners for helping facilitate something wonderful."

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the fire at WSP Place.