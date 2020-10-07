EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing a number of charges after a joint investigation between the Canada Border Services Agency and the Edmonton Police Service.

CBSA officers at the Edmonton International Airport seized a package from China on June 26, 2020. The package contained a 1,047 Edmonton Transit Service bus passes and a book, and did not match what was declared on the paperwork.

Officials said the passes were counterfeit and were worth approximately $101,500. Investigators with the CBSA Criminal Investigations Division in Edmonton also found authentic bus passes in the package, which they said were used to create the fake ones.

The investigation was transferred to EPS. Local police delivered the package and arrested 31-year-old Yuexuan Wu.

Wu is facing the following charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada:

Smuggling

Possession of imported prohibited goods

Possession of forged documents

Property obtained by crime, outside of Canada

“The Canada Border Services Agency and the Edmonton Police Service are committed to dismantling criminal organizations in our communities,” CBSA Regional Director General Brad Wozny said in a written release. “Charges laid today demonstrate our joint effort to safeguard Canadians and to protect our economy during these difficult times.”

Information about suspicious cross-border activities should be reported to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.