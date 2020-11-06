EDMONTON -- Police are looking for tips or video footage after a girl was reportedly chased by an adult man earlier this week.

The 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of 142 Street and 80 Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday when a man got out of a vehicle parked nearby and ran after her.

The girl reportedly ran to a nearby school, and the man got back into his car and drove away.

The girl was not injured.

Police are looking for information and dash or security camera footage from the area.

The man is described as white, in his 20s. His vehicle is described as a clean, dark coloured small SUV or sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.