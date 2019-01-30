

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 17-year-old male from Spruce Grove, Alta., is facing charges after a break-and-enter at an Edmonton gun shop early Sunday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a business in the area of 115 Avenue and 149 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The owner of Sebarms Guns and Gear, Jim Osadczuk, told CTV News the thief attempted to steal Second World War items.

“He came here with a list,” Osadczuk said. “He’d grab one thing and then leave thing right beside it alone, so he had a specific list of what he wanted.”

Osadczuk said an alarm was triggered, and EPS said the 17-year-old left the items in front of the business and left with a firearm.

Officers arrested him in a nearby industrial area. Police also found a stolen vehicle in the area they believe was used for the theft, with a loaded firearm inside.

EPS and RCMP searched a home in Spruce Grove and found more stolen firearms and ammunition. Investigators believe the 17-year-old is connected to a similar theft in Spruce Grove last year.

He has been charged with break-and-enter, stealing a vehicle and firearms-related charges.