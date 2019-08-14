An 18-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man in High Level last week.

Mounties responded to the area of 105 Avenue and 98 Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday after a man was shot in an alley.

The victim, Nathan Kim, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Jesse Beckles, 18, was arrested on Saturday and has since been charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said.

The homicide remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who had recent contact with Kim or Beckles to contact High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226.

Beckles is still under police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.