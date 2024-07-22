2 Albertans accused of threatening to kill Trudeau, Freeland, Singh

Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.

On May 10, Mounties were alerted about a threat to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mason John Baker, a 23-year-old Calgary resident, was charged on June 6 with uttering threats against a person contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

In a separate investigation, Mounties learned on June 7 that YouTube user Garry Belzevick, 67, allegedly posted threats to kill Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Belzevick, from Edmonton, was charged on June 13 with three counts of the same offence as Baker.

"In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences," Insp. Matthew Johnson commented.

"When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable."

Both Baker and Belzevick will appear in court in their respective cities this week.