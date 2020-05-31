EDMONTON -- Two children were rushed to hospital with serious injuries over the weekend after falling out of windows in Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services says at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday, a six-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window in southwest Edmonton.

He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

On Saturday, EMS were called to the Ramada Inn in west Edmonton after a one-year-old boy fell from a fourth-floor window at approximately 1:45 p.m.

He was also taken to hospital in serious condition.