2 children in serious condition after separate falls out of windows in Edmonton
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:52AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Two children were rushed to hospital with serious injuries over the weekend after falling out of windows in Edmonton.
Alberta Health Services says at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday, a six-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window in southwest Edmonton.
He was transported to hospital in serious condition.
On Saturday, EMS were called to the Ramada Inn in west Edmonton after a one-year-old boy fell from a fourth-floor window at approximately 1:45 p.m.
He was also taken to hospital in serious condition.