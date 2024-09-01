2 dead, 4 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2

Two people are dead following a serious crash involving several motorcycles and a semi Saturday morning on Highway 2.

Just before noon, Faust RCMP received reports of the crash near Range Road 143 near High Prairie, close to Sucker Creek First Nation and Driftpile Cree Nation.

Multiple motorcyclists were injured and two were killed.

One was a 38-year-old man from Driftpile First Nation, while the other was a 33-year-old Edmonton resident.

Four other riders with varying degrees of injuries were taken to hospital.

RCMP said initial investigation suggests that the motorcyclists were travelling in a large group when a semi driving in the opposite direction crossed the centre line and hit the group.

At this time, RCMP said impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

An RCMP spokesperson said the motorcyclists appear to have been connected to a charity ride by the Redrum Motorcycle Club.

The club posted about the crash on social media on Sunday, identifying the two motorcyclists as Redrum members Laurent Isadore and Tyler Duboski.

"This has been a tragic weekend for the club," a post on Facebook read.

Sucker Creek First Nation is 347 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.