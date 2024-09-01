EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 dead, 4 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2

    RCMP vehicles can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) RCMP vehicles can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    Two people are dead following a serious crash involving several motorcycles and a semi Saturday morning on Highway 2.

    Just before noon, Faust RCMP received reports of the crash near Range Road 143 near High Prairie, close to Sucker Creek First Nation and Driftpile Cree Nation.

    Multiple motorcyclists were injured and two were killed.

    One was a 38-year-old man from Driftpile First Nation, while the other was a 33-year-old Edmonton resident.

    Four other riders with varying degrees of injuries were taken to hospital.

    RCMP said initial investigation suggests that the motorcyclists were travelling in a large group when a semi driving in the opposite direction crossed the centre line and hit the group.

    At this time, RCMP said impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. 

    An RCMP spokesperson said the motorcyclists appear to have been connected to a charity ride by the Redrum Motorcycle Club.

    The club posted about the crash on social media on Sunday, identifying the two motorcyclists as Redrum members Laurent Isadore and Tyler Duboski.

    "This has been a tragic weekend for the club," a post on Facebook read

    Sucker Creek First Nation is 347 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    Correction

    RCMP initially said six people were hospitalized. On Tuesday, police said four people were taken to hospital.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News