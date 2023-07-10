2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer

An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized the evening of Sept. 14, 2022, after they were hit by a motorcyclist while conducting traffic enforcement near northbound Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue. The driver fled the scene. An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized the evening of Sept. 14, 2022, after they were hit by a motorcyclist while conducting traffic enforcement near northbound Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue. The driver fled the scene.

