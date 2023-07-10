2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer

Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.

The police officer was conducting traffic enforcement in Terwillegar when he was hit by a motorcycle that fled the scene.

The officer sustained a broken leg, a source told CTV News Edmonton at the time.

The motorcycle was found in a Windermere home later that week.

Last Friday, the Edmonton Police Service arrested 20-year-old Dominic Di Cesare after an "extensive investigation and assistance from several witnesses."

The 20-year-old was the rider of the motorcycle, according to police, and he was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, flight from a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

A second man related to him, 58-year-old Alejandro Di Cesare, was charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and obstructing justice for his alleged involvement in the investigation.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

The officer continues to recover.

“Failing to remain at the scene of a collision, in particular when someone is injured, is a serious offence and we are pleased we were able to lay charges in this hit-and-run,” Sgt. Travis Cruise said.