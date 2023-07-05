2 more people accused of groping 'young teen females' in West Edmonton Mall waterpark

About two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark, two more people are facing allegations that they groped "young teen females" in the wave pool.

Police were called to the waterpark at 4:50 p.m. Sunday after security reported that a teenage boy "groped three young teen females while in the wave pool," an Edmonton Police Service news release said. Police did not provide the ages of the victims.

The boy was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. He cannot be publicly named because he is not 18.

While officers were at the waterpark, they were told that another teenage girl was also groped by a man in the wave pool.

The 25-year-old was also arrested near the pool. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

"We have always maintained superior safety protocols, including a robust CCTV system and well-trained security and safety personnel," a Wednesday statement from mall officials said.

"The WEM team engaged with the survivors and suspects, notified and cooperated fully with the Edmonton Police Service and will continue to do so throughout the investigation."

Police are seeking witnesses in both cases and asked Wednesday for any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information can call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The arrests follow a similar alleged incident at the waterpark on June 16 that resulted in 12 charges against a 17-year-old boy.