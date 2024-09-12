'We feel really proud of it': Inclusivity-focused park expansion unveiled at Edmonton school

Hardisty School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new, inclusivity-focused playground expansion on Thursday.

The playground, located at 10534 62 St. NW, is equipped with structures to accommodate children with mobility or developmental needs for safe play.

Matt Sloan, a member of the Playground Expansion Parent Committee (PEPC), said the park is "meeting a lot of the kids' expectations."

"We're so happy and excited … It's been a long time coming, but we feel really proud of it," Sloan said to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

"There's a lot of kids that we have at the school that have cognitive and mobility challenges. This playground offers those kinds of opportunities so they can all play together."

Some features of the playground are:

a large climbing structure;

belt and disc swings;

a merry-go-round;

sensory play areas; and

rubber surfaces.

The PEPC began collecting investments and securing grant money for the inclusive playground in 2019. The total cost of the expansion is more than $350,000.

Sloan said seeing the kids enjoy the new park "fills" him up and has plenty of reason to celebrate the day.