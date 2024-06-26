2 of the water features at the Alberta legislature grounds set to reopen on Canada Day

Albertans will once again be able to enjoy some of the water features at the legislature grounds this summer.

Starting July 1, the new reflecting pool and dome fountain at the grounds will open to the public.

All of the pools at the legislature have been closed since 2020 due to aging infrastructure.

As part of the upgrades, mechanical and filtration system issues were addressed, and the pools were brought up to current building and health code standards.

"The pools and fountains at the legislature are a symbol of what it means to have a house of democracy that is open and accessible to everyone we serve," Nathan Cooper, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta said in a news release. "I look forward to seeing people of all ages enjoying the new pools and our beautiful grounds as part of this year’s Canada Day celebrations at the legislature."

Upgrading the pools was part of a $20-million renovation paid for by both the provincial and federal governments that will also see upgrades to walkways and decking.

This is the first phase of the renovations.

The Alberta Government has released three concept images for a new wading pool area at the legislature. (Source: Alberta.ca)

The second phase of renovations will include the construction of a new water feature, expected to be completed in 2025.

Last year, the province did a survey to pick a new design for the water feature, with Albertans selecting the "river" option.

The pools and fountains at the legislature were originally built in the 1970s.