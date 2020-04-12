EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges after they each allegedly coughed on a police officer in separate incidents in Mayerthorpe.

Mayerthorpe RCMP responded a complaint of an attempted break-and-enter and mischief around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning in the area of 46 Avenue and 49 Street in Mayerthorpe.

Officers found the suspect, who was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. As they were arresting him, police say he purposely coughed in the officer’s face.

Police took the man to hospital for a pre-existing injury not related to his arrest.

While he was in hospital, he was visited by a woman, who allegedly became disruptive and had to be escorted out of the hospital. Police said she also purposely coughed on one of the officers.

A short time later, police said she was found breaking into vehicles in the hospital parking lot.

The woman was arrested, and police said she did significant damage to the inside of the police car.

Police said she was also exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Jayden James Topley, 20, of Lac Ste-Anne has been charged with assault on a police officer and four counts of mischief under $5,000.

He will appear for a bail hearing in Stony Plain Provincial Court on April 15.

Charlotte Gileen Mills, 35, of Barrhead County has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

She has been released on bail, and will appear in Mayerthorpe Provincial Court on June 25.