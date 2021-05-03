EDMONTON -- Police say a fire in Sherwood Park is likely connected to another suspicious blaze in the community within a week.

Firefighters were called on May 2 to a burning duplex on Charlotte Crescent almost a week after they had been called to Charlotte Way on April 27.

"Police have determined the fires to be suspicious in nature and are being investigated as arson.

"Video surveillance captured has provided evidence to suggest that the two fires may be related," a statement from Strathcona County RCMP read.

The April 27 fire was reported just before 6 a.m. by a homeowner who found the fire on their deck after an alarm went off. They used a garden hose to put out the fire.

The May 2 blaze was reported around 3:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the duplex was engulfed in flames. All the residents were able to escape.

Anyone else with surveillance video in the area of Charlotte Crescent and Way is asked to contact investigators.

However, police said the pair of fires is not related to an April 24 case of arson at Sherwood Park's strip mall.