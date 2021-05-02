EDMONTON -- An early-morning fire on Sunday went through a duplex in Sherwood Park, displacing residents.

Around 3:17 a.m., Strathcona County firefighters responded to a call at 438 Charlotte Crescent.

According to fire crews, the residents of the duplex were out of the building before they arrived.

The fire was declared under control at 4:11 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.

Strathcona County fire said the building’s rear, upper floors and roof were damaged in the blaze.

There has been no word on a cause and the investigation is still ongoing.