2 tractor trailers involved in crash on Highway 63
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 7:22PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 5, 2020 9:31PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Highway 63 north near Highway 62, kilometre marker 210 is open again after a crash on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Police said two tractor trailer units were involved.
One driver suffered a minor injury.
Police are thanking the public for their patience while they investigated.