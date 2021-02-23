EDMONTON -- A 25-year-old from Leduc, Alta., died on Tuesday in a crash with a semi in Brazeau County.

According to Mounties, the victim was driving behind a westbound semi on Highway 39 near the Highway 22 intersection east of Drayton Valley. They drove into the rear end of the semi as it was in the process of turning south onto Highway 22.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m.

The driver and lone person in the car was declared dead at the scene. Their name is not being released.

Traffic in the area was limited until the late afternoon until the scene had been investigated and cleaned up.