EDMONTON -- A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka, Alta., was killed after a collision between a car and a train occurred in central Alberta Monday afternoon.

RCMP say the collision occurred in the area of Matejka Road and Highway 2A, near Ponoka, Alta., at around 3:44 p.m.

According to Mounties, the woman was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

On Sunday, another woman was killed and a child was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between an SUV and a train near Township Road 470 and Highway 2A.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.