EDMONTON -- RCMP arrested three suspects after a truck stolen in a rural area northwest of Morinville was located in St. Albert.

The robbery was reported on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a rural property owner's truck was stolen at gunpoint after he approached a vehicle stuck in a field.

RCMP detachments from Westlock, Barrhead and Parkland plus police dog services and the RCMP helicopter were all deployed.

Two men and one woman were arrested by St. Albert RCMP a short time later and remain in custody.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.