3 arrested after armed carjacking near Morinville
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 7:43AM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP arrested three suspects after a truck stolen in a rural area northwest of Morinville was located in St. Albert.
The robbery was reported on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a rural property owner's truck was stolen at gunpoint after he approached a vehicle stuck in a field.
RCMP detachments from Westlock, Barrhead and Parkland plus police dog services and the RCMP helicopter were all deployed.
Two men and one woman were arrested by St. Albert RCMP a short time later and remain in custody.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.