3 charged, 1 still wanted in 2023 homicide in McCauley apartment lobby

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont in 2023.

Police say Dumont was found "critically injured" in the lobby of an apartment building near 97 Street and 109 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on April 8. He died shortly after.

An autopsy found he had died from a gunshot.

On Thursday, police said they had charged three people and issued warrants for a fourth.

Dustin Matthew Couterielle-Hilton, 33, Percy William Stanley Littlechild, 31, and Jordan Lee Travis Roasting, 34, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted on first-degree murder charges. Anyone with information on Raymond's location is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Courterielle-Hilton and Littlechild are currently incarcerated in relation to unrelated charges.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.