EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 charged, 1 still wanted in 2023 homicide in McCauley apartment lobby

    Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont in April 2023. (Supplied) Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont in April 2023. (Supplied)
    Share

    Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont in 2023.

    Police say Dumont was found "critically injured" in the lobby of an apartment building near 97 Street and 109 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on April 8. He died shortly after.

    An autopsy found he had died from a gunshot.

    On Thursday, police said they had charged three people and issued warrants for a fourth.

    Dustin Matthew Couterielle-Hilton, 33, Percy William Stanley Littlechild, 31, and Jordan Lee Travis Roasting, 34, have been charged with first-degree murder.

    Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted on first-degree murder charges. Anyone with information on Raymond's location is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

    Courterielle-Hilton and Littlechild are currently incarcerated in relation to unrelated charges.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News