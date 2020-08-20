Employees at three Edmonton area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 18, a staff member at the Real Canadian Superstore at St. Albert Trail tested positive. The employee last worked on Aug. 10.

On Aug. 19, an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on 17 Street NW tested positive. That person last worked on Aug. 14.

Also on Aug. 19, an employee at the Safeway at 87 Avenue and 156 Street tested positive. That employee last worked on Aug. 13.

The cases are just some of the latest examples of employees at Edmonton area businesses testing positive for the disease.