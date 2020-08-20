EDMONTON -- A McDonald's employee in northeast is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The person works at the McDonald's location at Manning Town Centre, a spokesperson for the company told CTV News Edmonton. Their last shift was Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They reported the positive case on Wednesday and the McDonald's was closed for cleaning and sanitation.

Other employees who came into contact with the positive case are now self-isolating.

McDonald's location at 369 St. Albert Road reopened on Aug. 17.

Edmonton has 571 active cases of COVID-19. Northeast Edmonton is the hardest-hit region of the city with 115.