EDMONTON -- Three Edmonton restaurants have temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

Greta Bar YEG closed Thursday to undergo extensive cleaning this weekend after a customer was found to have the virus.

A notice posted at the bar states the closure was self-imposed "out of an abundance of caution".

The business is also asking anyone who visited on Sunday, June 14 to get tested.

Earls Tin Palace is also closed after an employee tested positive. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Earls provided the following statement on request for comment:

"We can confirm that an employee of Earls Tin Palace in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had passed our mandatory temperature check upon arrival for his shift; however, when he began feeling unwell he was immediately sent home. During his short time on shift, he had not been in contact with guests and was wearing the required PPE. Alberta Health Services have confirmed that risk to others is considered low.

The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our primary concern and the restaurant was voluntarily closed Saturday to allow for a deep sanitation of the property. We have been working closely with Alberta Health Services on this incident and we have been given the green light to reopen on Tuesday at 11:30 AM to welcome back our guests.

All team members are being closely monitored and all will continue to follow our strict health and safety guidelines."

CTV News has also learned that MKT Fresh Food and Beer Market in Old Strathcona has also closed because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes as the Edmonton zone surpassed the Calgary zone for active COVID-19 cases.