3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
On April 21 around 5:45 p.m., three men reportedly dragged another man out of a restaurant in the area of 111 Street and Jasper Avenue and violently assaulted him.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and remains in intensive care.
A 21-year-old man was arrested the same day.
Police say he was found to have a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested.
He was charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, robbery, obstructing a peace officer, and four breaches.
Warrants were issued for a 37-year-old man and a 20-year-old man in connection with the assault.
On May 11, the 37-year-old was arrested.
Police say he had a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number in his possession.
Investigators found the 20-year-old man was living at his address, and he was arrested as well on multiple warrants out of Alberta and the Northwest Territories.
He also had a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested, according to police.
Police executed a search warrant on the residence where the two men were living and found eight firearms, including two prohibited handguns, four prohibited semi-automatic rifles, a prohibited fully automatic submachine gun, and a prohibited semi-automatic UZI submachine pistol.
Officers also found 11 prohibited devices, including over-capacity magazines, and a functioning suppressor.
All of the firearms were stored unsafely, police say, with ammunition and magazines readily accessible nearby.
Both men have firearms prohibitions, and none of the three men arrested had valid firearms licences.
Police also found small quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine at the residence.
The two men were both charged with aggravated assault in connection with the April 21 assault. They are also both facing 27 firearms-related charges and three drug charges.
Investigators have processed the guns found at the home, and linked them to other shootings outside Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Wireless 'bridge' between brain, spine helped paralyzed man walk again
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
'Fires are going to burn hotter': Author explains 'Fire Weather'
Author John Vaillant discusses his new book, 'Fire Weather,' and the growing threat of out-of-control wildfires on a warming planet.
Chinese hackers targeted U.S. infrastructure, warn Five Eyes, including Canada
State-sponsored hackers from China have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, cybersecurity officials from around the world, including Canada, warned Wednesday in a co-ordinated effort to root out the perpetrators.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
Southcentre Mall creates rooftop garden to help Calgary charity
Southcentre Mall has launched a new rooftop garden, and the vegetables and herbs harvested from it will help feed Calgary's less fortunate.
Saskatoon
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
-
Sask. priest pleads not-guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl
A priest in Saskatoon has pleaded not-guilty to sexually assaulting a teen girl.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man with alleged Russian organized crime connections
A man who police say is affiliated with a Russian organized crime group was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with fraud and identity theft.
Regina
-
Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
-
'Really good at their job': Wascana Centre weed management team includes over 200 goats
Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill Wednesday as the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) launched the second year of their goat grazing initiative.
-
Sask. wildfires: Fire ban lifted for provincial parks, Crown lands following rainfall
While only scattered rainfall fell on Saskatchewan's most concerning wildfires, a cool and wet weather system has prompted the province to lift a widespread fire ban.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Saint John ranked 96 out of 100 on list of happiest cities in Canada
A ranked list of the happiest cities in Canada created by a real estate company puts Saint John, N.B. towards the bottom.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman who struck and killed Toronto lawyer with U-Haul truck gets life in prison
The woman behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that intentionally struck and killed a Toronto lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Mattea Roach opens up about personal tragedy while filming 'Jeopardy!'
Toronto-based trivia champion Mattea Roach opened up about a 'sudden' family tragedy while filming an episode of 'Jeopardy!' earlier this month.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Ottawa
-
Alex Munter sticking with CHEO after considering city manager position
In his weekly newsletter to staff at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, president and CEO Alex Munter says he will remain at CHEO. Munter previously confirmed to CTV News Ottawa he was approached to consider the role of city manager.
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
Kitchener man charged with possession, making child pornography available: police
Waterloo regional police said a 26-year-old from Kitchener is facing several charges relating to child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Building owner makes statement after Winnipeg apartments go up in flames
The company that owns Quail Ridge Apartment Homes said the building is “no longer inhabitable” after a fire ripped through the apartment complex on Friday.
-
Trudeau promises to update act around use and development of water in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated promises Tuesday to update legislation that governs water use while formally announcing the Canada Water Agency is to be headquartered in Manitoba's capital city.
Vancouver
-
Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Chinatown
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Vancouver's Chinatown Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Surrey SkyTrain users will face longer commutes this summer
Commuters in Surrey will need to plan for at least an extra 20 minutes of travel time as a section of the SkyTrain's Expo Line undergoes maintenance this summer.
-
B.C. winery ordered to reimburse couple's wedding damage deposit after confetti cannon conundrum
A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley has been ordered to return nearly $3,000 to a pair of newlyweds, after the business withheld most of the couple's damage deposit from their wedding last summer as a consequence of confetti cannons being fired off.
Vancouver Island
-
Stranded climber rescued from cliff near Parksville
Arrowsmith Search and Rescue’s rope team was involved in a call Tuesday night at Little Mountain, southwest of Parksville, B.C.
-
2 taken to hospital after cyclist struck in Victoria
Victoria police have closed a section of Bay Street in the city's North Park neighbourhood after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
-
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit finally opening in Victoria
The much-anticipated Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit is finally set to open in Victoria, more than eight months after it was originally set to open.