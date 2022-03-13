3-vehicle crash closes Anthony Henday Drive westbound

Anthony Henday Drive westbound lanes from Rabbit Hill Road to Terwillegar Drive were closed Sunday evening after a major crash sent one person to hospital.

Police say officers responded at 5:47 p.m. to the collision. After 6:30 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service advised the freeway would remain closed for several hours as officers investigated and crews cleared debris.

A Ford pick-up truck with two occupants was eastbound when it crossed the median and wire barriers and began travelling against westbound traffic flow, police said.

According to witnesses, police say the truck then collided with a box truck and another vehicle, both of which only had one occupant.

EPS says paramedics took the male driver of the truck to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported to officers at the scene.

Anthony Henday Drive westbound lanes from Rabbit Hill Road to Terwillegar Drive were closed after a three-vehicle crash (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

"EPS Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate," police said in a statement Sunday evening. "Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision."

Anyone with information or who has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.