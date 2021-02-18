EDMONTON -- Health Canada has issued a warning after 37 sexual enhancement products were seized or removed from shelves at six adult stores in Alberta.

The products in question or products with similar packaging contain ingredients that could pose serious health risks.

Anyone who purchased one of the following products is advised not to use or consume them:

Amsterdam Poppers

Amsterdam Platinum Poppers

Blue Boy Poppers

Gold Rush Sexual enhancement

Gold Rush Poppers Sexual enhancement

Heavy Duty Bolt Poppers

Iron Horse Poppers

Jungle Juice Platinum Poppers

Jungle Juice Platinum Black Poppers

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement

Libi Prince Sexual enhancement

Locker Room Original Poppers

Passion Classic Sexual enhancement

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement

Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement

Power Panther Sexual enhancement

ResErection Sexual enhancement

Rising Phoenix Sexual enhancement

Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement

Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement

Shark 5K Sexual enhancement

Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement

Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement

Super Mamba Sexual enhancement

Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers

Super Rush Original Poppers

Super Rush Red Poppers

Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement

Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement

TNT Premium Sexual enhancement

Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement

Rush Poppers

White Mamba Sexual enhancement

X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement

777K Sexual enhancement

According to Health Canada, the products were seized from store shelves at The Passion Vault (15239 111 Ave. NW, Edmonton, AB), as well as Source Adult stores at 97 Street, 163 Street, and Parsons Road. Source Adult stores in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie voluntarily pulled the products off store shelves.