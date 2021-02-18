Advertisement
37 sexual enhancement products pulled from shelves at 6 Alta. stores
The Source Adult store is seen in this Google Street View image.
EDMONTON -- Health Canada has issued a warning after 37 sexual enhancement products were seized or removed from shelves at six adult stores in Alberta.
The products in question or products with similar packaging contain ingredients that could pose serious health risks.
Anyone who purchased one of the following products is advised not to use or consume them:
- Amsterdam Poppers
- Amsterdam Platinum Poppers
- Blue Boy Poppers
- Gold Rush Sexual enhancement
- Gold Rush Poppers Sexual enhancement
- Heavy Duty Bolt Poppers
- Iron Horse Poppers
- Jungle Juice Platinum Poppers
- Jungle Juice Platinum Black Poppers
- Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement
- Libi Prince Sexual enhancement
- Locker Room Original Poppers
- Passion Classic Sexual enhancement
- Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement
- Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement
- Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement
- Power Panther Sexual enhancement
- ResErection Sexual enhancement
- Rising Phoenix Sexual enhancement
- Rising Phoenix 5K Sexual enhancement
- Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement
- Shark 5K Sexual enhancement
- Shiva Gold Sexual enhancement
- Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement
- Super Mamba Sexual enhancement
- Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers
- Super Rush Original Poppers
- Super Rush Red Poppers
- Titanium 12K Sexual enhancement
- Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement
- TNT Premium Sexual enhancement
- Poseidon Platinum Sexual enhancement
- Rush Poppers
- Super Rush Original- Black Label Poppers
- White Mamba Sexual enhancement
- X Panther 9X Sexual enhancement
- 777K Sexual enhancement
According to Health Canada, the products were seized from store shelves at The Passion Vault (15239 111 Ave. NW, Edmonton, AB), as well as Source Adult stores at 97 Street, 163 Street, and Parsons Road. Source Adult stores in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie voluntarily pulled the products off store shelves.