Four people who were out on bail on previous charges are facing new charges after a drug bust this week.

The suspects were being monitored by police when officers reportedly observed behaviour consistent with drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, police executed search warrants at two homes in west Edmonton.

Officers seized 2.4 kilograms of meth worth $240,000 on the street, 960 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $96,000, 377 fenanyl pills worth about $7,540, and $26,347 in cash.

A handgun and ammunition was also seized from a secret compartment in a nearby car.

The total amount of the seizure is believed to be $370,000 in illegal drugs.

Michael Fadel, 34, is charged with multiple offences including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x8)

Breach of recognizance (x 4)

Breach of firearm prohibition

Firearm offences (x 9)

Proceeds of Crime (x 2)

Talysja Boucher, 29 is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x8)

Breach of recognizance (x 8)

Firearm offences (x 8)

Proceeds of crime (x 2)

Chanelda Bell, 38 is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Firearm offence

Matthew Germsheid, 42, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Firearm offence

Anyone who believes there may be drug activity in their neighbourhood should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.