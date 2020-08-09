Advertisement
4 people arrested on warrants after fireworks set off inside west Edmonton home
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 3:53PM MDT
Four people were arrested on Saturday after police received calls about gunshots in a west Edmonton home.
EDMONTON -- Four people were arrested on Saturday after reports of gunshots at a west-end home.
The police response included an armoured vehicle and tactical unit.
It turned out not to be gunshots, but fireworks set off inside the house.
Police say the people inside surrendered to officers without incident, but police did use a battering ram to break through the front door.
Four people were arrested on warrants.