5 more Oilers players, 6 support staff placed in COVID-19 protocol

The Edmonton Oilers' COVID-19 protocol list grew Saturday after six support staff and five more players were added.

According to the team, Kailer Yamamoto tested positive on a PCR test, confirming a positive result from a rapid test at practice on Friday.

Evan Bouchard, Slater Koekkoek, Brendan Perlini, and goalie Ilya Konavolov are all new additions to the team's growing list of players out of action.

Six more staff members part of the travelling party also were placed in COVID protocol.

The Oilers are to play the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place Monday evening. Saturday's match-up against the New York Islanders was postponed.

On Friday, the Oilers said that Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, and Tyson Barrie are expected to be removed from the COVID-19 protocol list before Monday's game.