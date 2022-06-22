5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at northeast Edmonton playground

A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the Evansdale School playground. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the Evansdale School playground. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

